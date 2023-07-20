WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Although the $1.0798 billion Powerball jackpot was sold to someone in California, Wisconsin found itself with a couple of major winners from the lottery.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the Badger State had four winners from Wednesday’s drawing. A $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 3721 West College Avenue in Grand Chute.

Additionally, a $100,000 ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 15870 US Highway 63 in Hayward. Finally, two $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Green Bay and Appleton. Not too shabby for the Fox Valley.

The Powerball will be reset to $20 million with a cash option of $10.3 million. Still not a bad payday for a couple of bucks. For more on the Wisconsin Lottery, you can click here.