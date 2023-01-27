(WFRV) – With the snow falling from the heavens in Wisconsin, winter enthusiasts are taking the opportunity to participate in their favorite activities, such as snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling.

However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some alarming statistics only 27 days into the new year. According to officials, there have already been five snowmobile fatalities.

“One fatality is one too many,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “This is not the way the DNR wants to start the new year.”

The five deadly snowmobile crashes have all involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old. In addition, four of the five victims were males.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say that snowmobile operators need to be safe and responsible while on the trails, routes, and frozen bodies of water.

“We want everyone to enjoy the fun and to share the trails safely,” added Holsclaw. “We strongly urge snowmobilers to operate within their abilities, keep their speed in check, and wait to enjoy adult beverages until they are home.”

For more information, you can visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage. Here, you’ll find additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips, and how to register your snowmobile.

“The loss of these fives lives is nothing short of tragic,” concluded Holsclaw. “Our condolences go out to the families.”