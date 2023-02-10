GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement.

The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.

Officers will be watching for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city.

GBPD’s effort to get drivers under the influence off of the roads will be in conjunction with a special OWI enforcement being deployed by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have a big football game on Sunday and we’re not tolerating drunk driving. It’s fine to go out and enjoy yourself, but for everyone’s safety, please be smart about how you get home,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann of the Green Bay Police Department. “Use a designated driver, taxi, or ride-sharing service.”

This initiative will be funded with the use of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.