MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A morning traffic stop on I-43 led to a Manitowoc County Sheriff Deputy seizing 48 bindles of heroin and MDMA (ecstasy).

According to authorities, the items were concealed in a fake Coca-Cola bottle.

Photo courtesy: Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Facebbok

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that the vehicle was driving 90mph on the interstate.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.