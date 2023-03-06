GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nothing Bundt Cakes has teamed up with America’s favorite cookie to create a delicious new OREO Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake, and each bakery in Wisconsin gave away a mini version to the first 111 customers at 1:11 p.m. CST in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday.

OREO Cookies & Cream features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

Guests can enjoy the new flavor in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, and 8- or 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Green Bay’s Owner and Operator, Marisa George, says that the flavor is a limited-time deal, and those interested should head into the shop before it goes away at the end of March.