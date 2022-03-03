GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and talked about the homicide at Stony Brook Lane and catalytic converter thefts in the latest Community Update.

Davis says the department is still working on the details with the district attorney’s office. He also mentioned that cases like these can have an impact on officers, detectives and people who process the crime scene.

24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges related to a 25-year-old Green Bay man that was found dead in a house. Schabusiness then told authorities how she mutilated the victim’s body.

The department is making resources internally for those who may need them, and it is all confidential. Davis says the department is not notified when employees use them.

When asked if he had encountered any similar cases like this in his professional history Davis said nothing quite like this situation.

The next step in the investigation is for detectives to chase down every lead and leave no loose ends. Then it will shift to the district attorney’s office.

Davis also discussed catalytic converter thefts in the area. He says it is a nationwide problem, but most of the thefts are related to drugs. The thefts are a way for suspects to feed a drug habit, according to Davis.

There has also been an increase in Narcan deployments in the area. Davis says that it is a really big and growing problem.

The department is working on interrupting the supply side, while the local programs are being used to help fight the demand side.