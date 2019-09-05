UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Notre Dame, one in custody following email threat

THURSDAY 9/5/19 11:15 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Notre Dame Academy is no longer in a lockdown, according to school officials.

In a Thursday morning Facebook post, officials say the Green Bay Police Department were notified immediately after they were made aware of an email threat made to the school by a non-Notre Dame Academy student.

After an investigation, officials say the threat was found to be not credible and an individual is in police custody.

The school is now back in session.

Franklin Middle School was also put in a precautionary lockdown due to its nearby location. That lockdown was lifted around 10:30 Thursday morning.

Dear NDA Parents and Guardians, Thanks to the Green Bay Police Department for their immediate and professional… Posted by Notre Dame de la Baie Academy on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Lockdown at Franklin Middle School lifted

THURSDAY 10:35 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Franklin Middle School is no longer on lockdown, according to the Green Bay Schools.

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning.

There is no word yet regarding the level-two lockdown at Notre Dame Academy.

School officials say school dismissal will proceed as normal.

Franklin is no longer in secure the building for an outside community situation. School dismissal will proceed as normal. Thank you for your understanding. Posted by Green Bay Schools on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Original story: Notre Dame Academy and Franklin Middle School in lockdown, no immediate danger to students

THURSDAY 9/5/19 10:20 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Notre Dame Academy, the school has been placed in a level-two lockdown for a second time Thursday morning.

Franklin Middle School has also been placed on lockdown.

Local 5 reached out to the Green Bay Police Department Thursday morning upon initial reports of Notre Dame Academy being in lockdown. Officers told our newsroom that the lockdown was only momentary and had been lifted with the belief that the incident was resolved.

However, nearly 30 minutes later Notre Dame Academy officials posted on social media that the school was back in lockdown.

Officer Paul Ebel says an email threat was made by a student within the Green Bay area school district, but not a student of Notre Dame Academy.

Franklin Middle School was put on lockdown due to its proximity to the academy.

Green Bay Police say they are in talks with the student that made the threat at the time of this story’s publication.

The academy is stressing that there is no immediate danger to students and that classes are continuing normally.

Parents are being asked not to pick up their child unless it’s for a previously scheduled appointment.

Parents are also being asked not to call the school as administrators need to keep the phone lines available.

Dear NDA Parents and Guardians, Notre Dame Academy's administration in consultation with the Green Bay Police… Posted by Notre Dame de la Baie Academy on Thursday, September 5, 2019