Notre Dame of De Pere ready to open after construction

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame of De Pere is preparing to open its doors.

The new school is the result of a $27 million gift from Jim and Miriam Mulva, announced in May.

Notre Dame now spans 90,000 square feet and features many state-of-the-art items. It’s a new merged campus, combining the entire preschool through 8th grade.

A special groundbreaking ceremony took place in September. The new building allows the parishes of St. Francis Xavier and St. Mary’s to move their existing elementary and middle school programs now operating in two separate buildings, to one facility.

Officials say they were able to complete the construction process in under a year thanks to some good luck.

“We were fortunate,” Marv Wall of Notre Dame says. “We started out with some poor weather last fall with rain and such, but we had a great winter to do construction, so we were very fortunate to make up some ground that was lost early and hit the target date.”

This isn’t the only construction De Pere is seeing – multiple buildings along Broadway were demolished this summer as part of a redevelopment plan.

“The demolition is at the request of the organization of the property owner at this time. They are preparing the site for future development,” said De Pere’s Development Director Dan Lindstrom.

According to city officials, the buildings are being managed by MP Broadway LLC – a group that was formed to develop these parcels by Jim and Miriam Mulva.

The Mulva family is also helping to fund an $80 million multicultural center in De Pere. The Mulva family has funded multiple projects on St. Norbert College’s campus, including the Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center and the Gehl Mulva Science Center.

Miriam Mulva, a St. Norbert College alumni, is one of four members of the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees who resigned last year after unrest caused by the resignation of President Brian Bruess in early November.

