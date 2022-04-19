MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Marinette Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Ogden Street and Russell Street as they are currently dealing with an active situation.

The incident began around 9:00 p.m. and Police Chief Jon LaCombe says they are focused on a single residence. He also says they have Ogden Street and Russel Street closed to traffic indefinitely.

Officers are considering this as an isolated incident and will release more information as soon as they can.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are available.