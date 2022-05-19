THURSDAY 5/19/2022 11:25 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are encouraging local residents to stay inside as authorities talk with an armed subject on top of Saint Bernadette Parish.

Appleton Police Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson talked with Local 5 and described the incident. Olson said officers got a call about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at the Thompson Community Center/Saint Bernadette Parish building.

The suspect then reportedly went to the roof of the building. Olson mentioned that the suspect did fire rounds into the air.

Negotiators are talking with the suspect. Authorities say there are no hostages or injuries at this time. Olson tells Local 5 that the suspect is on top of Saint Bernadette Parish.

The suspect is reportedly known to officers, and local residents are asked to stay inside.

Appleton East High School posted on Facebook about a precautionary lockdown. The school was advised around 10:30 a.m. to go into the lockdown, and 20 minutes later officials were told the lockdown could be lifted.

THURSDAY 5/19/2022 10:42 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents are asked to avoid the area near the 1200 block of South Matthias Street in Appleton as police deal with an active situation.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers are dealing with an ‘active incident’. The Richardson School and Saint Bernadette Parish are near the location provided by Appleton Police.

Local 5 has a crew headed to that location. Appleton Police and Fire Department are on the scene along with the Little Chute Police Department. A SWAT truck is at the scene as well.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.