I-41 at WIS 15 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving west on WIS 15 in Outagamie County, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. at “US 41S BEGIN WIS 15W.”

WisDOT reports it may take two hours to clear.

The Grand Chute Police Department is responding. All lanes going west on WIS 15 will be blocked until the crash is cleared.

