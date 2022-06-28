TUESDAY 6/28/2022 5:55 p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash on WIS 42 at I-43 is cleared and lanes are open.
The department of transportation reported the crash around 5:40 p.m. and cleared it a short time later.
Original: NOW: Crash closes WIS 42 lane in Sheboygan County
TUESDAY 6/28/2022 5:47 p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on WIS 42 at I-43.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.
It estimates it will likely take two hours to clear.
Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.