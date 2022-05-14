SATURDAY, 5/14/2022, 9:40 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the traffic lights that are disabled due to a crash.

According to officers, the traffic signals will be out until at least Monday, May 16, 2022.

As stated before, stop signs have been placed at the intersection and officers are asking those traveling in the area to use caution through the intersection.

SATURDAY, 5/14/2022 8:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Traffic lights at South Oneida Street and Shawano Avenue are out due to a crash.

The Green Bay Police Department is advising those traveling in the area to use caution as they expect the traffic signals will be out for several hours.

Officers say stop signs will be placed at the intersection until the traffic signals are repaired.

