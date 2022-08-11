THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:46 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared.

All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured.

Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County

THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes are backing up as first responders try to take control of I-41 after a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at County U.

It reports all lanes going south are impacted and might stay that way for two hours.

I-41 at Miners Way at 5:15 p.m.

I-41 at County S at 5:15 p.m.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.