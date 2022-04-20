WEDNESDAY, 4/20/2022, 2:10 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been given on the crash impacting traffic driving south on I-41 at Jacobsen Road in Winnebago County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all lanes are now open to traffic.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. and while they expected it’d take nearly 2 hours to clear, officials were able to get all lanes open in just under one hour.

WEDNESDAY, 4/20/2022, 1:40 p.m.

WINNEBAGO CO., (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving south on I-41 at Jacobsen Road.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the two right lanes are affected.

They estimate the crash happened around 1 p.m. and it will likely take two hours until it is cleared.

Deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

