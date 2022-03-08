FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving south on US 151 at WIS 26.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials alerted the public of the crash around 8:45 p.m.

They estimate the scene will likely be cleared in over two hours. Until then, all lanes are blocked.

An alternate route WisDOT gives is as follows: South US 151 traffic exit at Bus 151. Take Bus 151 to WIS 26. WIS 26 south back to US 151.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.