WEDNESDAY 3/02/2022 3:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, earlier than expected.

There is no news yet on if there were injuries, but Local 5 will make sure to update this article if details are released.

Original Story: NOW: Crash impacts WIS 96 lanes at I-41 in Outagamie Co.

WEDNESDAY 3/02/2022 3:04 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes are blocked going west on WIS 96 at I-41 north near Appleton.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the closure may take two hours until it is cleared.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.