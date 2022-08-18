EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on WIS 42 in Door County near the Village of Ephraim.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on WIS 42 at Anderson Lane and as a result, all lanes for traffic heading north and south are closed at this time.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash. WisDOT expects the crash to take around two hours to clear.

There is no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries from the crash, but Local 5 News will update this should more information become available.