FRIDAY, 6/10/2022, 4:35 p.m.

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Marinette County that closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 around 3:20 p.m.

According to WisDOT, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and all lanes are reopened to traffic.

The crash took around one hour to clear up.

FRIDAY, 6/10/2022, 3:49 p.m.

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Marinette County has closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 for traffic heading in both directions.

The crash in the Village of Wausaukee happened around 3:20 p.m. on Friday and is expected to take around 2 hours to clear.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

