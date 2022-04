MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the system ramp from US 10 heading west to I-41 north is closed due to a crash. The two right lanes on US 10 at I-41 are also closed.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. and is expected to take around 2 hours to clear. The Wisconsin State Patrol is on scene and handling the incident.

Local 5 will update the story when more information is made available.