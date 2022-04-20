WEDNESDAY 4/20/2022 3:40 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT officials have given an update about the crash on I-41 at G in Winnebago County.

According to the department, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

UPDATE: NOW: Lanes impacted by crash lessen near Menasha closes I-41 NB lanes

WEDNESDAY 4/20/2022 3:35 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The number of lanes affected on I-41 has changed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The left lane is currently the only lane impacted and drivers don’t have to take an alternate route.

Local 5 will add to this article if more information is released.

Original: NOW: Crash near Menasha closes I-41 NB lanes, traffic directed on shoulder around the crash

WEDNESDAY 4/20/2022 3:06 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash near the Town of Menasha is affecting traffic heading north on I-41 at County Highway G.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all lanes are blocked and closed due to the incident that happened around 2:45 p.m. They also say traffic is being directed around the scene on the shoulder.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently handling the crash and it is expected to take around 1 hour to clear.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.