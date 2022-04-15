FRIDAY, 4/15/2022, 3:25 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash on WIS 441 for traffic heading south at County OO in the Village of Little Chute is already cleared.

The left lane has reopened.

NOW: Crash in Outagamie County blocking left lane

FRIDAY, 4/15/2022, 3:19 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane is closed on WIS 441 for traffic heading south at County OO in the Village of Little Chute on Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. and is expected to take roughly one hour to clear. The left lane is closed due to the crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is handling the situation and Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.