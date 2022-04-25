MONDAY, 4/25/2022, 5:38 p.m.

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Outagamie County that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 15 at County JJ.

According to WisDOT, the incident is now cleared and all lanes have reopened.

The crash was expected to take nearly 2 hours to clear, but officials were able to clean up the incident in around 1 hour.

NOW: Crash in Outagamie County closes down all lanes of traffic

MONDAY, 4/25/2022, 5:03 p.m.

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, a crash on WIS 15 at County JJ has closed off all lanes of traffic in both directions.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and is expected to take around 2 hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash and is on scene.

Local 5 will update this when more details are made available.