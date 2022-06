WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Winnebago County has closed US 45 for traffic heading north at WIS 116E.

The crash happened near the Town of Winneconne around 1:15 p.m. and is expected to take around two hours to clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and handling the incident.

