MONDAY, 7/11/2022, 7:01 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash on I-41 South in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the crash in the Town of Menasha is already cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists traveling.

The crash was supposed to take two hours to clear, but deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the scene in just under 30 minutes.

MONDAY, 7/11/2022, 6:48 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 for traffic heading south in Winnebago County.

The crash occurred in the Town of Menasha on I-41 South at County II at around 6:30 p.m. As a result, the two left lanes have been shut down to those traveling.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.