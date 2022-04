MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Winnebago County is affecting lanes of traffic on US 10.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on US 10 for traffic heading west at WIS 47. Due to the crash, all lanes are blocked.

The crash is expected to take around 2 hours to clear.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding and handling the incident.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.