SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash near the Village of Suamico has closed down the right lane of traffic on Interstate 41 for traffic heading south.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on 1-41 SB at Brown Road.

As a result of the incident, the right lane is closed to traffic.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash and expects it to take around 2 hours to clear.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.