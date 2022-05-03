TUESDAY 5/3/2022 6:10 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 crash in Appleton.

WisDOT officials say the crash is cleared and all lanes are available. Through the 511 website, it looks like the truck has been removed from the grass.

This is all of the information, and Local 5 will share more if it is released.

Original: NOW: Crash on I-41 in Appleton closes right lane

TUESDAY 5/3/2022 5:11 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Outagamie County on I-41 for traffic heading north is blocking off the right lane.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the right lane is closed on I-41 at WIS 441 near the City of Appleton due to a semi that appears to have gone off the road.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. and is expected to take around 2 hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and handling the incident.

Local 5 will update this crash when more details are made available.