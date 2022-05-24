TUESDAY, 5/24/2022, 5:05 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash in the City of De Pere that blocked off the three left lanes on I-41 NB at Scheuring Road.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all lanes of traffic are now open and the incident has been cleared.

The crash was expected to take around 2 hours to clear, but deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the scene in just over one hour.

TUESDAY, 5/24/2022, 4:09 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in the City of De Pere has blocked off the three left lanes of traffic on I-41 at Scheuring Road for traffic heading north.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials are estimating the crash will take around 2 hours to clear up. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.