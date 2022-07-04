MONDAY, 7/4/2022, 7:19 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash near the City of Fond du Lac on I-41 northbound.

According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. and took just under one hour to clear.

MONDAY, 7/4/2022, 6:39 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash near the City of Fond du Lac on I-41 for traffic heading north.

According to WisDOT, the crash, which happened around 6:16 p.m., is on I-41 northbound at County B. This crash has closed down the two right lanes at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene and dealing with the incident. They expect the crash to take around two hours to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.