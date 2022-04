FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking the right lane of traffic on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash is at County N on I-41 North. The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash and Local 5 will update this story when more details are available.