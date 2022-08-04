THURSDAY 8/4/2022 5:49 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later.

There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local 5 will update this article if more details are released.

THURSDAY 8/4/2022 5:01 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County on I-41 for traffic heading north.

According to WisDOT, the crash is at Mile Marker 144.2 and all lanes heading northbound on I-41 are blocked at this time.

The crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.