THURSDAY, 8/18/2022, 10:01 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB.

According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.

NOW: Crash on I-41 SB closes down lanes in Winnebago County

THURSDAY, 8/18/2022, 9:51 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 41 for traffic heading south in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the crash is on I-41 South on the ramp from WIS 44. The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear.

As a result of the crash, the two left lanes are closed to all motorists at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash.