MONDAY, 9/12/2022, 5:12 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay.

According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists.

Brown County deputies were on the scene for around one hour to clear the incident.

No further details were provided.

NOW: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge causing massive delays

MONDAY, 9/12/2022, 4:21 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports a crash on I-43 for traffic heading south in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, the vehicle crash is at Atkinson Drive on I-43 southbound on the Leo Frigo Bridge.

As a result, all lanes are blocked.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash or if there are any injuries but the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident.

The crash will take around one hour to clear and Local 5 News will update this if any further details emerge.