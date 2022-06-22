WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on US 10 for traffic heading east in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the crash on US 10 East happened around 2:00 p.m. at US 45 South and is expected to take around two hours to clear. As a result of the crash, all lanes on US 10 East are closed to motorists at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on scene handling the incident.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.