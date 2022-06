WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports are crash on US 45 for traffic heading north in Winnebago County.

The crash is on US 45 at the location of County II and has closed all southbound lanes.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. and is expected to take around two hours to clear. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on scene handling the incident.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.