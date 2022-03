SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on WIS 23 near WIS 32.

The crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday and is expected to take at least 2 hours to clear up.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes are blocked in both directions and WIS 23 at WIS 32 is currently closed.

