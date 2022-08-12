FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m.

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County.

Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened.

The incident took about an hour and a half to clear.

No other information was provided.

Original Story: NOW: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County closes all lanes

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 4:32 p.m.

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on WIS 57 in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday and has blocked all lanes on WIS 57 for traffic heading north and south at County ZZ.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash.

Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.