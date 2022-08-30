DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – A crash is impacting lanes going north and south on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), lanes are impacted from County V to County E near the town of Jacksonport. It reports the crash happened around 10:00 a.m.

Officials estimated it might take two hours for the crash to clear and lanes to be back open. They said lanes are impacted due to clean-up.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

