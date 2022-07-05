GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters responded to Packer City Sales for an apparent fire, as smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Multiple crews are on the scene at the 1100 block of South Baird Street for an apparent fire. There was smoke coming from the building.

Video captured by a Local 5 photographer showed firefighters cutting into the building and using water to fight the fire. The fire was in the 1100 block of South Baird Street.

Fire at South Baird Street in Green Bay

There was no information on if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.

