GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement and fire personnel are responding to a crash in the city of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police, they are responding to a crash on I-43 at the off-ramp of Webster Ave. There is reportedly a power line down in the area.

Crews have the area of 9th and S. Broadway closed due to the crash.

