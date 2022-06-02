THURSDAY, 6/2/2022, 3:53 p.m.

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Police Department has given an update on the ‘critical situation’ at a Racine cemetery.

According to the Racine Police Department’s Twitter, around 2:26 p.m., there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery.

Officers are reporting that there are victims but the total number is unknown at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.

NOW: ‘Critical situation’ in Racine cemetery, avoid the area

THURSDAY, 6/2/2022, 3:19 p.m.

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Racine are currently responding to a critical situation at a local cemetery.

According to the Racine Police Department’s Facebook Page, officers ask those in the area to stay clear of Graceland Cemetary and avoid Lathrop Avenue and Graceland Boulevard.

No further information has been provided and Local 5 will update this story when more is made available.