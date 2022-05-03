APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A white vehicle is in pieces on I-41 at WIS 47 and the crash is impacting traffic.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are blocked going north from Northland Ave. to WIS 47and will likely stay that way for two hours. Through the 511 website, it shows a white vehicle crushed and traffic pilling up.

I-41 at WIS 47 Crash

The Appleton Police Department tweeted that officers are working on multiple crashes and urges drivers to take an alternate route. WisDOT reports the Outagamie County Sheriff Department is responding too.

The alternate route being given by WisDOT is for traffic to exit at Northland Avenue and continue east and use HWY 441 to go north on I-41.

