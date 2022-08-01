DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic on WIS 42 going north and south in Door County, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash is at Peninsula Players Road and lanes are closed all the way to Gibraltar Bluff Road. Staff said it happened around 3:10 p.m. and will likely take over two hours to clear.

The Door County Sheriff’s Department is responding. All lanes are reportedly blocked.

WisDOT gives the following route – “Northbound traffic can go eastbound on CTH EE, then northbound on CTH A back to HWY 42. Southbound traffic can revert this route.”

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.