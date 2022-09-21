STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are closed north and southbound on HWY 42 from HWY 57 to County P in Door County due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. and the Door County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident.

WisDOT is giving an alternate route and the detour goes as follows: Northbound traffic to exit and take HWY 57 North around to County P and then County P West back to HWY 42. Southbound traffic can take the same alternate route in reverse.

The crash is estimated to take over two hours to clear.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash and if there are any injuries as a result.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.