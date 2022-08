DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters from several different agencies are on the scene battling a duplex fire in the City of De Pere.

Local 5 News is on the scene where crews are working to subdue flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way.

There is no information regarding what caused the fire and it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Local 5 News will continue to update this active situation as it progresses.