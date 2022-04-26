TUESDAY, 4/26/2022, 5:09 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department has given an update on the garage fire that broke out on the 500 block of Military Road on Tuesday.

According to a release, upon arrival, fire crews found thick smoke coming from the front of the garage and heavy fire showing from the rear service door.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it could spread anywhere else.

Fire officials say there was one vehicle inside the garage that should be considered a total loss. They also say the garage sustained extensive damage.

According to officials, there were no reports of injuries and nobody will be removed from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and Local 5 will update this story when further details emerge.

TUESDAY, 4/26/2022, 4:08 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire has broken out in the City of Fond du Lac on Tuesday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department’s Facebook, fire crews are on scene at the 500 block of Military Road for a garage fire that happened around 4 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the garage.

No other information was made available and Local 5 will update this story when more information was made available.