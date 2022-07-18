MONDAY 7/18/2022 11:40 p.m.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Metro PD reports the all-clear has been given by WE Energies after a gas leak prompted evacuations.

Now, officers said residents in the area can return to their homes and businesses.

Original: NOW: Gas leak in Kimberly, residents asked to evacuate

MONDAY 7/18/2022 11:19 p.m.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and utility crews are dealing with a “significant gas leak” in the Village of Kimberly.

According to a tweet from the Fox Valley Metro PD, the leak is in the area of the 400 block of E. Second St.

“We are asking residents in the immediate area to evacuate,” stated the post.

There is no timeframe for when the area will return back to normal. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.