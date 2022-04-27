WEDNESDAY 4/27/2022 12:00 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Oshkosh Police tweeted an update on the gas leak that happen on Scott Ave. Wednesday.

According to campus law enforcement, personnel has fixed the leak and the public is now able to return to their regular routines.

In addition, there will be people working on repairs so they ask everyone to stay alert and let them work on restoring services.

Original Story: NOW: Gas Leak on UW Oshkosh campus, public asked to avoid area

WEDNESDAY 4/27/2022 11:39 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Oshkosh Police are asking everyone to avoid the area near the 700 block of Scott Ave. as they try to contain a gas leak.

According to the campus Twitter as of 11:33 a.m., the leak is not contained and personnel is now at the location. If you smell gas anywhere near you, you are asked to leave immediately.

