MONDAY, 03/28/2022, 6:35 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The grass fire that was causing I-41 southbound lanes to close at WIS 76 has now cleared.

All lanes are back open.

MONDAY, 03/28/2022, 6:27 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A grass fire has caused all lanes to be blocked on I-41 for traffic heading south.

WisDOT reports the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. at WIS 76 on I-41. The fire is expected to take around an hour to clear.

