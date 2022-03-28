MONDAY, 03/28/2022, 6:35 p.m.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The grass fire that was causing I-41 southbound lanes to close at WIS 76 has now cleared.
All lanes are back open.
NOW: Grass fire prompts I-41 closure at WIS 76 in Winnebago County
MONDAY, 03/28/2022, 6:27 p.m.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A grass fire has caused all lanes to be blocked on I-41 for traffic heading south.
WisDOT reports the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. at WIS 76 on I-41. The fire is expected to take around an hour to clear.
Local 5 will continue to update this when more details are available.